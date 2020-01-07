StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain said it had acquired High Tech Metal Seal in an effort to bolster its high performance solutions portfolio.
High Tech Metal Seal - a designer and manufacturer of engineered metal seals for the industrial, energy and aerospace markets - provided 'very advanced' metal sealing solutions for use under extreme temperature and pressure conditions, the company said.
'This acquisition is in line with the group's strategy of developing technological niches and will join the Mobility business, extending further the seals product range offering and solutions for critical applications,' Saint-Gobain said.
'It will accelerate Saint-Gobain's growth, in particular in aerospace, and the business will benefit from our global sales platform, notably in Asia,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: