StockMarketWire.com - Premier Oil has announced the proposed acquisitions of two oilfields in the North Sea from BP for a combined $625m.
The purchases will include the Andrew Area oilfield and the Shearwater oilfield.
In addition, the company has also proposed to buy an additional 25% of a third oilfield it already operates from Dana for $191m plus contingent payments of $55m.
In connection with the proposed acquisitions, Premier has also proposed an extension of its existing credit facilities to 30 November 2023.
The acquisitions will add roughly 23,000 barrels of oil a day to Premier's production and generate over $1bn of free cash flow to the end of 2023, and materially strengthen Premier's financial position.
The proposed acquisitions will be funded via a $500m equity raise and, if required, an acquisition bridge facility of $300m. The structure and terms will be confirmed in Q1 2020.
Tony Durrant, chief executive, said: 'These acquisitions are materially value accretive for Premier and are in line with our stated strategy of acquiring cash generative assets in the UK North Sea.
'We look forward to realising the significant long-term potential of the Andrew and Shearwater assets through production optimisation, incremental developments and field life extension projects.
'We are also pleased to have consolidated our interest in the high return Tolmount development where we see material upside.
'The cash flow generated from the acquired assets will also accelerate the deleveraging of Premier's balance sheet.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
