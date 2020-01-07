StockMarketWire.com - Itaconix said it had delivered the first order of a new odour control polymer to Croda.
Completion of the maiden order followed an announcement in October 2019, when the company said It would be expanding its global supply agreement in odour control products with Croda to include both 'ZINADOR' 22L and 35L.
At 9:18am: [LON:ITX] Itaconix Plc share price was +0.15p at 1.68p
