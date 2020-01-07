StockMarketWire.com - Tissue converter Accrol slashed annual losses on higher revenue in its consumer segment and improved margins.
For the six months ended 31 October 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £3m from £9m on-year and revenue increased 13% to £65.1m.
Consumer revenue increased by 20% to £64.5m and gross margin rose by 7.7% to 19.7% as operational improvements to efficiency began to flow through, the company said. Looking ahead, Accrol said it remained on track to meet market expectations for 2020. 'Now the turnaround phase is complete, our vision is to build a diversified group of size and scale, which encompasses both the tissue market and personal hygiene,' it added. 'Personal hygiene product manufacture is less exposed to macro-economic fluctuations in input costs than tissue conversion.'
At 9:20am: [LON:ACRL] Accrol Group Hldgs Plc share price was +2p at 33.5p
