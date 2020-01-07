StockMarketWire.com - Carr's said it expected full-year performance to be in line with expectations, but with a greater weighting than normal to the second half following weakness in its agriculture division.
Trading in agriculture during the last three months was behind the company’s expectations, driven primarily by mild weather. Engineering had also made a slow start but, with the benefit of a 'strong' pipeline, performance was expected to improve in the remainder of the financial year, the company said.
'As a result of this and lower central costs we continue to expect the full year performance to be in line with expectations, albeit with a greater weighting than normal to the second half,' it added.
At 9:30am: [LON:CARR] Carrs Group Plc share price was -8.5p at 146.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
