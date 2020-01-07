StockMarketWire.com - Irish homebuilder Glenveagh Properties reported a surge in revenue, led by 'solid' performance in the starter-home private market and higher institutional sales.
Revenues for the year were approximately €284m up 238% on 844 unit sales, up 207% on-year.
The average selling price rose to €332k from €287k reflecting 'significant deliveries from the group's starter-home schemes and the sale of 90 units at Herbert Hill, Dundrum,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the homebuilder said the market backdrop remained 'favourable with significant institutional and private demand for housing, particularly starter homes, evident across the group's selling sites.'
At 10:07am: [LON:GLV] Glenveagh Properties Plc share price was +0.01p at 0.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
