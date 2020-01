BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £61,869,559 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £44,914,608 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £41,942,615 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,800,701 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £29,467,364 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,526,017 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £26,594,556 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £26,058,357 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £19,474,741 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £19,445,125 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £18,351,011 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £18,047,288 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £18,033,230 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,181,187 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £17,098,472 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,701,031 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £16,442,732 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,638,946 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £14,892,569 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £14,749,600 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £14,368,760 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £14,319,118 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £14,265,493 MRW Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £14,246,600 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,062,132 BUR Burford Capital Ltd value of shares traded £12,881,373 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £12,855,747 SLA Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £12,580,852 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £12,366,146 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £12,338,032 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com