BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £75,574,993 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £52,287,656 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £48,946,571 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £38,412,942 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £37,409,343 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £36,237,545 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £34,129,715 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £30,162,434 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £29,185,543 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £24,872,175 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £23,446,065 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £22,602,613 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £21,175,614 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £21,126,043 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £20,838,636 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £20,009,926 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £19,800,546 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £19,371,153 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,366,201 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,412,154 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £16,660,144 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £15,894,955 MRW Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £15,646,288 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £15,246,958 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £14,711,396 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £14,602,364 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £14,567,772 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,320,769 SLA Standard Life Aberdeen value of shares traded £13,546,665 BUR Burford Capital Ltd value of shares traded £13,391,954