BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £107,745,787 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £73,414,596 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £54,045,021 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £53,222,126 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £53,072,155 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £50,840,019 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £49,588,517 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £47,851,918 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £43,456,833 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £43,281,564 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £40,986,789 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £35,759,912 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £35,365,520 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £34,920,891 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £31,885,465 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,399,055 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £26,973,427 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £26,682,034 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £26,363,765 SBRY Sainsbury (J) PLC value of shares traded £25,526,984 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £25,511,544 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £24,393,195 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £24,316,223 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £21,620,515 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £20,907,325 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £20,750,968 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £20,233,699 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £19,847,536 MRW Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC value of shares traded £18,812,998 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £18,684,654 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com