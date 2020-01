BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £143,269,000 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £90,004,756 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £72,083,082 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £63,257,641 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £58,270,040 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £56,416,122 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £56,138,198 EIG EI Group Plc value of shares traded £54,479,635 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £54,342,882 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £52,425,711 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £49,533,279 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £49,060,093 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £45,534,616 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £44,909,626 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £43,762,226 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £37,448,234 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £36,351,661 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £36,151,137 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,578,866 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £33,369,357 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £30,023,723 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £28,115,508 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £27,495,923 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £27,326,818 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £27,063,877 SBRY Sainsbury (J) PLC value of shares traded £26,832,771 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,524,489 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £24,257,696 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,182,165 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £22,157,918 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com