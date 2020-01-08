Interim Result

14/01/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

21/01/2020 Sensyne Health Plc (SENS)

21/01/2020 Joules Group Plc (JOUL)

23/01/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)

29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

06/02/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)



Final Result

04/02/2020 St Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)



AGM / EGM

10/01/2020 Plutus Powergen Plc (PPG)

21/01/2020 John Lewis of Hungerford PLC (JLH)

21/01/2020 Polo Resources Limited (POL)

22/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

23/01/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)

24/01/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)

28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)

28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)

29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)

31/01/2020 Ferguson Plc (FERG)

31/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)

05/02/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG)

06/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)



Trading Statement

09/01/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)

09/01/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

09/01/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)

09/01/2020 Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS)

09/01/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

10/01/2020 JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

14/01/2020 PageGroup Plc (PAGE)

14/01/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

15/01/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

15/01/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

15/01/2020 Quiz Plc (QUIZ)

15/01/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

15/01/2020 Revolution Bars Group Plc (RBG)

15/01/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)

15/01/2020 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

16/01/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

16/01/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

16/01/2020 John Wood Group PLC (WG.)

16/01/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

16/01/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

16/01/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

16/01/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)

17/01/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)

20/01/2020 BHP Group PLC (BHP)

21/01/2020 Dixons Carphone (DC.)

21/01/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)

21/01/2020 IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

21/01/2020 SSP Group Plc (SSPG)

21/01/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)

22/01/2020 Pets At Home Group Plc (PETS)

22/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)

22/01/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

22/01/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)

22/01/2020 Wetherspoon (J D) PLC (JDW)

22/01/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

22/01/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

23/01/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

23/01/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)

23/01/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

23/01/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)

23/01/2020 Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR)

23/01/2020 ASOS Plc (ASC)

27/01/2020 Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL)

28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)

28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)

28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)

28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)

30/01/2020 BT Group PLC (BT.A)

30/01/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

30/01/2020 TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)

30/01/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

30/01/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

30/01/2020 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)

30/01/2020 St James's Place PLC (STJ)

30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)

30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

31/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)

31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

31/01/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)

31/01/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)



Ex-Dividend

09/01/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd (MPLF)

09/01/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Inv.Trust Plc (MNP)

09/01/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Ord Shs Npv Gbp (MPLS)

09/01/2020 On The Beach Group Plc (OTB)

09/01/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLc (PAG)

09/01/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)

09/01/2020 Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE)

09/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)

09/01/2020 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc (HHV)

09/01/2020 JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI)

09/01/2020 JPMorgan Japanese Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS)

09/01/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)

09/01/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)

09/01/2020 Volex Group PLC (VLX)

09/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)

09/01/2020 Workspace Group Plc (WKP)

09/01/2020 XPS Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

09/01/2020 Zytronic PLC (ZYT)

09/01/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)

09/01/2020 Urban & Civic Plc (UANC)

09/01/2020 QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.)

09/01/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)

09/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)

09/01/2020 Focusrite Plc (TUNE)

09/01/2020 dotDigital Group PLC (DOTD)

09/01/2020 PJSC Magnit (MGNT)

09/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

09/01/2020 AVEVA Group PLC (AVV)

09/01/2020 Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE)

09/01/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

09/01/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)

09/01/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)

09/01/2020 Amigo Holdings Plc (AMGO)

16/01/2020 Character Group (The) PLC (CCT)

16/01/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

16/01/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

16/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)

16/01/2020 Scottish Investment Trust Plc (the) (SCIN)

16/01/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)

16/01/2020 Shaftesbury (SHB)

16/01/2020 Shaftesbury (SHB)

16/01/2020 Scottish Investment Trust Plc (the) (SCIN)

16/01/2020 Ramsdens Holdings Plc (RFX)

16/01/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

16/01/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

16/01/2020 Fletcher King PLC (FLK)

16/01/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)

16/01/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

16/01/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)

16/01/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)

23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

23/01/2020 RWS Holdings PLC (RWS)

23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)

23/01/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

23/01/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

23/01/2020 City of London Investment Trust plc 4.2% (CTYA)

23/01/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)

23/01/2020 Cardiff Property (The) PLC (CDFF)

23/01/2020 City Of London Investment Trust Plc (the) (CTY)

23/01/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)

23/01/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)

23/01/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

23/01/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)

30/01/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)

30/01/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)

30/01/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

30/01/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)

30/01/2020 Chrysalis VCT PLC (CYS)

06/02/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)

06/02/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)

06/02/2020 Motorpoint Group Plc (MOTR)

06/02/2020 Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV)

06/02/2020 Downing Distribution VCT 1 PLC (DDV1)

06/02/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)

06/02/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)

06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Tst PLC (PCGH)

06/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)

06/02/2020 Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN)

06/02/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)

06/02/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)



