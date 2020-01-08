Interim Result
14/01/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
21/01/2020 Sensyne Health Plc (SENS)
21/01/2020 Joules Group Plc (JOUL)
23/01/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)
29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
06/02/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
Final Result
04/02/2020 St Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
AGM / EGM
10/01/2020 Plutus Powergen Plc (PPG)
21/01/2020 John Lewis of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
21/01/2020 Polo Resources Limited (POL)
22/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
23/01/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)
24/01/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)
28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
31/01/2020 Ferguson Plc (FERG)
31/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)
05/02/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG)
06/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
Trading Statement
09/01/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
09/01/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
09/01/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
09/01/2020 Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
09/01/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
10/01/2020 JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
14/01/2020 PageGroup Plc (PAGE)
14/01/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
15/01/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
15/01/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
15/01/2020 Quiz Plc (QUIZ)
15/01/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
15/01/2020 Revolution Bars Group Plc (RBG)
15/01/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
15/01/2020 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
16/01/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
16/01/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
16/01/2020 John Wood Group PLC (WG.)
16/01/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
16/01/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
16/01/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
16/01/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
17/01/2020 The Gym Group Plc (GYM)
20/01/2020 BHP Group PLC (BHP)
21/01/2020 Dixons Carphone (DC.)
21/01/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)
21/01/2020 IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
21/01/2020 SSP Group Plc (SSPG)
21/01/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
22/01/2020 Pets At Home Group Plc (PETS)
22/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)
22/01/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
22/01/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
22/01/2020 Wetherspoon (J D) PLC (JDW)
22/01/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
22/01/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
23/01/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
23/01/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
23/01/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
23/01/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)
23/01/2020 Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR)
23/01/2020 ASOS Plc (ASC)
27/01/2020 Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL)
28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)
28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
30/01/2020 BT Group PLC (BT.A)
30/01/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/01/2020 TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
30/01/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
30/01/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
30/01/2020 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)
30/01/2020 St James's Place PLC (STJ)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
31/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
31/01/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)
31/01/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
Ex-Dividend
09/01/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd (MPLF)
09/01/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Inv.Trust Plc (MNP)
09/01/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Ord Shs Npv Gbp (MPLS)
09/01/2020 On The Beach Group Plc (OTB)
09/01/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLc (PAG)
09/01/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)
09/01/2020 Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE)
09/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)
09/01/2020 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc (HHV)
09/01/2020 JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI)
09/01/2020 JPMorgan Japanese Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS)
09/01/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
09/01/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
09/01/2020 Volex Group PLC (VLX)
09/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
09/01/2020 Workspace Group Plc (WKP)
09/01/2020 XPS Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
09/01/2020 Zytronic PLC (ZYT)
09/01/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
09/01/2020 Urban & Civic Plc (UANC)
09/01/2020 QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.)
09/01/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)
09/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)
09/01/2020 Focusrite Plc (TUNE)
09/01/2020 dotDigital Group PLC (DOTD)
09/01/2020 PJSC Magnit (MGNT)
09/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
09/01/2020 AVEVA Group PLC (AVV)
09/01/2020 Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE)
09/01/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
09/01/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)
09/01/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
09/01/2020 Amigo Holdings Plc (AMGO)
16/01/2020 Character Group (The) PLC (CCT)
16/01/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
16/01/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
16/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)
16/01/2020 Scottish Investment Trust Plc (the) (SCIN)
16/01/2020 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
16/01/2020 Shaftesbury (SHB)
16/01/2020 Shaftesbury (SHB)
16/01/2020 Scottish Investment Trust Plc (the) (SCIN)
16/01/2020 Ramsdens Holdings Plc (RFX)
16/01/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
16/01/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
16/01/2020 Fletcher King PLC (FLK)
16/01/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)
16/01/2020 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
16/01/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
16/01/2020 Future PLC (FUTR)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
23/01/2020 RWS Holdings PLC (RWS)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)
23/01/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
23/01/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
23/01/2020 City of London Investment Trust plc 4.2% (CTYA)
23/01/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)
23/01/2020 Cardiff Property (The) PLC (CDFF)
23/01/2020 City Of London Investment Trust Plc (the) (CTY)
23/01/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/01/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)
23/01/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
23/01/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)
30/01/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
30/01/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
30/01/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Chrysalis VCT PLC (CYS)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
06/02/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
06/02/2020 Motorpoint Group Plc (MOTR)
06/02/2020 Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV)
06/02/2020 Downing Distribution VCT 1 PLC (DDV1)
06/02/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
06/02/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Tst PLC (PCGH)
06/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
06/02/2020 Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
06/02/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
