StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American confirmed it was in 'advanced' discussions with Sirius concerning a £386m takeover.
The move from Anglo American had been a long time coming. The miner interested was piqued following Sirus announcement in September last year, that it would be reviewing plans for its North Yorkshire polyhalite project.
As part of the review, Sirus said it would seek an appropriate financing structure to provide relevant funding and a major strategic partner in the project.
Anglo said the project had the potential to fit well its strategy of focusing on world-class assets.
The possible offer of 5.5p per Sirius share in cash would value Sirius at approximately £386m.
Under market rules, Anglo American was now required to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Sirius or walk away by no later than 5.00 pm (London time) on 5 February 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
