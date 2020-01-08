StockMarketWire.com - Finablr said it does not expect any material impact on performance after hackers carried out a cyber attack on Travelex.
Trevelex confirmed that was no evidence that structured personal customer data had been encrypted, but also said there was still no evidence that any data has been exfiltrated, the company said.
Finablr's other six brands were not affected and were operating normally, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: