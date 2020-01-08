StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mpac Group has said it expects to report full-year trading performance ahead of upgraded expectations, following a strong order intake in the fourth quarter and accelerated project execution.
In a pre-close trading update for the year ended 31 December 2019, the board announced that momentum had 'continued to accelerate' since it reported on 5 September 2019 that its profits for the full-year 2019 were expected to be 'significantly above' the board's and market expectations.
The group said it had continued to make progress in realising the financial benefits of its strategic plans to deliver on the 'One Mpac' business model.
Mpac Group chief executive Tony Steels said: 'I am pleased with the overall business development and the high level of performance delivered by our global colleagues which has enabled us to report a further trading performance upgrade for 2019.
'Order intake and revenue growth have continued for both original equipment and services and the group will close the year with a strong order book for execution in 2020.'
At 8:07am: [LON:MPAC] MPAC Group Plc share price was +20.5p at 227.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
