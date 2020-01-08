StockMarketWire.com - HML said it had acquired Leasehold Management for at least £438K in an effort to expand its regional coverage.
Leasehold Management would be integrated into HML over the coming months with employees remaining with the business, the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, HML also agreed to make an additional payment for the surplus working capital.
At 8:42am: [LON:HMLH] HML Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 33p
