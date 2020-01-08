StockMarketWire.com - AdEPT said it had delivered improved network and bandwidth capacity to more than 100 hospital and specialist care sites across the region of Kent following its NHS contract win in 2018.
Following the success of the initial network programme, AdEPT said it was completing the roll-out of improved bandwidth services to the 300 GP surgeries in the region.
This would complete the upgrade of the entire NHS network in Kent, it added.
At 8:46am: [LON:ADT] AdEPT Telecom PLC share price was +4p at 332p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: