StockMarketWire.com - Graphene-based products supplier Directa Plus said it would launch the world's first trial of graphene enhanced asphalt at an international airport.
The six month trial would take place at Rome's Fiumicino airport on taxiway Alpha Alpha, a high traffic taxiway used for class E and F intercontinental aircraft such as Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s, the company said.
The project would use the asphalt additive Gipave, developed by Directa Plus and its partner Iterchimica containing the company's G+ graphene and would be in collaboration with G.ECO, part of Italy's largest multi-utility company Gruppo A2A, and the University of Milan-Bicocca.
In an initial trial in Italy, Gipave was confirmed as 'providing significant benefits compared to traditional asphalt,' the company said.
At 8:53am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was +1.5p at 74p
