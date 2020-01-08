StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE has opened lower after Iran carried out a missile attack on two air bases in Iraq housing US troops in response to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani ordered by US President Donald Trump.
The FTSE 100 is down 0.5%, or 35.16 points, to 7,538.69 at 8.35am as markets waited to hear whether there were any casualties as a result of the missile strikes.
Supermarket J Sainsbury inched up 0.3% to 231.7p after it announced that while like-for-like sales saw a 0.7% decline in the 15 weeks to 4 January 2020, online grocery sales were up 7.3%.
Chief executive Mike Coupe said its digital investments were 'paying off'.
Shares in Greggs are 2.1% lower at £23.52, despite the bakery chain reporting it expected profit to be 'slightly higher' due to 'strong' performance in the latter part of last year.
For the 52 weeks ended 28 December, total sales rose 13.5% on-year and company-managed shop like-for-like sales were up 9.2%.
Anglo American is down around 2.4% to £21.07 after confirming it is in 'advanced' talks with Sirius Minerals concerning a £386m takeover. Sirius Minerals rallied 32% to 542p on the news.
Value footwear retailer Shoe Zone has lost 2.5% to 158p after it admitted it had been a 'difficult year'.
Shoe Zone revenues grew to £162m, while pre-tax profit was down to £9.6m in its preliminary results for the 53 weeks to 5 October 2019.
Irish homebuilder Cairn Homes nudged up 0.2% to 1.3p following an announcement that it had appointed Shane Doherty as chief financial officer effective from April 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
