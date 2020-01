NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £44,100,830 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £21,373,869 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £18,641,029 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £17,872,362 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £17,467,716 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,147,527 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £13,748,185 SOPH Sophos Group Plc value of shares traded £13,072,433 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £12,102,616 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,996,153 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,363,200 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £11,095,904 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,013,107 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,638,836 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £9,348,288 SXX Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £9,307,601 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £7,371,637 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £7,207,736 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £7,124,907 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,971,817 GRG Greggs PLC value of shares traded £6,804,134 SN. Smith & Nephew PLC value of shares traded £6,193,586 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £5,959,622 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £5,707,213 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,447,919 PMO Premier Oil PLC value of shares traded £5,206,034 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £4,915,738 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £4,841,690 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £4,780,642 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £4,529,608 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com