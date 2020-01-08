StockMarketWire.com - Amerisur Resources said it had been hit with a legal claim on behalf of members of the farming community in Putumayo, Colombia.
The claim arrived just days before a court decision on whether to approve the sale of Amerisur to GeoPark.
The 15 claimants were seeking £82,500 in total, or £5,500 each, in compensation for environmental damaged they believe was caused by the company.
The company said the substance of the claim was without merit, as the accusations of environmental damage referenced in the legal claim had previously been investigated and dismissed by the Colombian regulator.
The application was listed for a first hearing on 9 January 2020. Amerisur had been advised that the ourt that the application was unlikely to be successful.
The claimants had currently quantified their losses in the sum of £5,500 per person, totalling £82,500 based on 15 individual claimants.
Even if successful, the application was not expected to prevent the sale of Amerisur to GeoPark, a Latin American oil and gas explorer, the company said.
The court hearing to approve the acquisition of Amerisur would take place on 14 January.
