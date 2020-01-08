StockMarketWire.com - Ramsdens Holdings, a financial services provider and retailer, expects full-year pre-tax profit to be 'comfortably ahead' of market expectations having delivered strong trading over the Christmas period.
In a trading update, the company reported that each of its key business segments had performed ahead of the prior year during Christmas.
It said that profits derived from the purchase of its precious metals segment had been higher than previously anticipated, reflecting the high gold price, while its pawnbroking and foreign currency segments continued to produce 'good' results.
The Christmas period saw double digit revenue growth in the jewellery retail segment.
Ramsdens chief executive Peter Kenyon said he was 'encouraged by the strong momentum' across the business.
Kenyon added: 'We are very pleased with the performance of our jewellery retail business over Christmas, both in store and online.
'This reflects the growing reach and recognition of Ramsdens as a jewellery retailer, and the appeal of our new jewellery products, premium watches and unique second-hand pieces as great value Christmas gifts.'
The board anticipates a one-off profit contribution from stock scrapping of approximately £0.8m for the full financial year, which includes the previously announced £0.6m one-off profit contribution.
At 9:14am: [LON:RFX] Ramsdens Holdings Plc share price was +12p at 247.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
