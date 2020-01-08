StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy group Good Energy said it had appointed of Rupert Sanderson as chief financial officer, with effect from 8 January.
Sanderson joined Good Energy in February 2017 and was appointed finance director in January 2018 His previous roles included senior financial and commercial positions at Centrica, British Gas, Serco and Avis Europe.
At 9:40am: [LON:GOOD] Good Energy Group Plc share price was 0p at 213p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
