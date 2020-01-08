StockMarketWire.com - Cluff Natural Resources said it had appointed Sarah McLeod as chief financial officer.
McLeod had 20 years of experience in the international oil and gas industry and joined the company from New Age, where she held the role of financial controller.
At 9:44am: [LON:CLNR] Cluff Natural Resources PLC share price was +0.1p at 1.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
