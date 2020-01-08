StockMarketWire.com - Power supplier to businesses Yu Group has announced chairman Ralph Cohen is to step down from his role and will leave the board following a period of transition.
Cohen has held the position since the group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016.
Chief executive Bobby Kalar said: 'I would like to thank Ralph for his support over the last four years, he leaves the group in a much stronger position and I wish him all the best in retirement.'
Yu Group also announced two appointments to the board with immediate effect, including Robin Paynter Bryant, who has joined as non-executive chairman.
His background is in regulation, compliance and corporate governance and he has advised companies such as Severn Trent Water and Centrex European Energy & Gas AG.
From 2012 to 2016 he was a non-executive director of the UK Water Economic Regulatory Authority, OFWAT.
Tony Perkins has joined the board as senior independent non-executive director, having acted for many fully listed and AIM companies in the professional services, natural resources, technology, manufacturing and retail sectors.
Kalar added: 'Strengthening the board as the group embarks on its renewed phase of development is a strategic move building on the rapid maturity of the business over the past few years, and to further steer us to secure growth opportunities going forward.'
At 9:49am: [LON:YU.] Yu Group Plc share price was +5p at 100p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: