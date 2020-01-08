StockMarketWire.com - Alpha FX said revenue and profit margin was 'slightly ahead' of expectations for the full year amid ongoing momentum.
Following the last trading update on 17 October 2019, trading has continued to be 'strong,' with revenues for the full year expected to exceed £35m and pre-tax profit margin also 'slightly ahead' of expectations despite continued investments made throughout the year, the company said.
Strong performance from its core corporate and institutional divisions, across both UK and European markets had underpinned performance.
Client numbers increased during the year by 34% from 482 to 648.
At 9:52am: [LON:AFX] Alpha Fx Group Plc share price was +25p at 1240p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: