StockMarketWire.com - Arc Minerals said it had encountered wide intersections of copper mineralisation with high-grade intercepts from its maiden diamond drill exploration programme at the Cheyeza East target in Zambia.
The 68.75m copper intersection was the widest interval of continuous copper mineralisation ever intersected at Cheyeza East, the company said.
'This set of drill results also reports a significant number of high-grade intercepts of over 1%.,' said Nick von Schirnding, executive chairman of Arc.
Following the commencement of the rainy season, the current drilling programme had come to an end and would be restarted shortly after the wet season ends, he added.
At 9:57am: [LON:ARCM] Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di share price was -0.05p at 3.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
