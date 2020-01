NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £58,923,317 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £32,210,529 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £28,133,863 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £26,621,328 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £26,621,277 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,326,835 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,800,090 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £21,507,103 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £20,974,515 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £19,652,484 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,493,587 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £17,057,824 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,886,339 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £15,422,853 SXX Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £15,185,701 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £13,732,822 SOPH Sophos Group Plc value of shares traded £13,187,369 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £12,854,606 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £12,185,972 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,953,160 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £10,033,239 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £9,668,391 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £9,118,500 GRG Greggs PLC value of shares traded £8,826,732 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,795,506 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £8,241,707 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £8,240,954 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £7,728,213 SGRO Segro value of shares traded £7,603,589 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £7,578,889 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com