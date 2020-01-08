StockMarketWire.com - Petrel Resources has told shareholders in an update that payment for the second tranche of shares to the 'Tamraz group', which had been expected by 6 January 2020, has not yet been received.
It confirmed the shares have been issued and allotted, but not yet delivered in the form of share certificates to the intended shareholders, and that these certificates are being retained by Petrel Resources until payment is received.
In a statement, Petrel Resources said: 'Separately, the directors believe from their recent analysis of the register that circa 4 million shares may have been sold over recent days in a possible breach of a lock-in entered into by the Tamraz group over their existing holdings of shares previously subscribed as a condition of the second tranche.'
The company said it is 'urgently seeking' an explanation of both matters from the Tamraz group.
At 10:04am: [LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was -4.75p at 8.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
