FTSE 100 BT Group 196.44 +2.27% Smiths Group 1745.75 +1.50% British American Tobacco 3450.25 +1.30% Just Eat 879.80 +1.27% Polymetal International 1220.50 +1.12% NMC Health 1275.75 -14.64% TUI AG 930.20 -4.30% Kingfisher 223.55 -1.95% British Land Co 607.10 -1.86% Land Securities Group 976.30 -1.70% FTSE 250 Galliford Try 140.10 +2.70% Homeserve 1303.50 +1.36% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2191.00 +1.15% Ascential 394.40 +1.13% QinetiQ Group 361.20 +1.06% Elementis 165.80 -7.17% Rotork 313.60 -6.39% Spirent Communications 212.75 -6.07% Premier Oil 111.28 -5.49% Aston Martin Lagonda 411.20 -5.47% FTSE 350 Galliford Try 140.10 +2.70% BT Group 196.44 +2.27% Smiths Group 1745.75 +1.50% Homeserve 1303.50 +1.36% British American Tobacco 3450.25 +1.30% NMC Health 1275.75 -14.64% Elementis 165.80 -7.17% Rotork 313.60 -6.39% Spirent Communications 212.75 -6.07% Premier Oil 111.28 -5.49% AIM Argos Resources 6.25 +20.77% Thor Mining 0.46 +19.48% IDE Group Holdings 4.75 +15.85% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.10 +15.79% CPP Group 3.54 +14.19% Petrel Resources 8.25 -38.89% Trans-Siberian Gold 63.50 -23.49% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.34 -14.03% Orosur Mining Inc 3.10 -11.43% ECR Minerals 0.65 -10.34% Overall Market Sirius Minerals 5.51 +34.39% Argos Resources 6.25 +20.77% Thor Mining 0.46 +19.48% IDE Group Holdings 4.75 +15.85% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 1.10 +15.79% Petrel Resources 8.25 -38.89% Trans-Siberian Gold 63.50 -23.49% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.75 -21.05% NMC Health 1275.75 -14.64% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.34 -14.03%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -