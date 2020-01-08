StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
BT Group                                 196.44       +2.27%
Smiths Group                            1745.75       +1.50%
British American Tobacco                3450.25       +1.30%
Just Eat                                 879.80       +1.27%
Polymetal International                 1220.50       +1.12%
NMC Health                              1275.75      -14.64%
TUI AG                                   930.20       -4.30%
Kingfisher                               223.55       -1.95%
British Land Co                          607.10       -1.86%
Land Securities Group                    976.30       -1.70%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            140.10       +2.70%
Homeserve                               1303.50       +1.36%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2191.00       +1.15%
Ascential                                394.40       +1.13%
QinetiQ Group                            361.20       +1.06%
Elementis                                165.80       -7.17%
Rotork                                   313.60       -6.39%
Spirent Communications                   212.75       -6.07%
Premier Oil                              111.28       -5.49%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     411.20       -5.47%

FTSE 350
Galliford Try                            140.10       +2.70%
BT Group                                 196.44       +2.27%
Smiths Group                            1745.75       +1.50%
Homeserve                               1303.50       +1.36%
British American Tobacco                3450.25       +1.30%
NMC Health                              1275.75      -14.64%
Elementis                                165.80       -7.17%
Rotork                                   313.60       -6.39%
Spirent Communications                   212.75       -6.07%
Premier Oil                              111.28       -5.49%

AIM
Argos Resources                            6.25      +20.77%
Thor Mining                                0.46      +19.48%
IDE Group Holdings                         4.75      +15.85%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.10      +15.79%
CPP Group                                  3.54      +14.19%
Petrel Resources                           8.25      -38.89%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       63.50      -23.49%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.34      -14.03%
Orosur Mining Inc                          3.10      -11.43%
ECR Minerals                               0.65      -10.34%

Overall Market
Sirius Minerals                            5.51      +34.39%
Argos Resources                            6.25      +20.77%
Thor Mining                                0.46      +19.48%
IDE Group Holdings                         4.75      +15.85%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               1.10      +15.79%
Petrel Resources                           8.25      -38.89%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       63.50      -23.49%
Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv         0.75      -21.05%
NMC Health                              1275.75      -14.64%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.34      -14.03%