StockMarketWire.com - 
NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £71,510,576

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £48,299,618

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £44,504,086

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £43,926,299

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £39,789,183

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £38,259,718

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £34,750,607

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £34,428,779

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £30,052,394

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £28,572,664

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £27,966,977

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £27,230,213

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £27,010,386

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £24,171,825

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £24,169,215

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £22,454,442

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £20,525,041

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,479,125

SXX	Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £20,190,070

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £19,507,526

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £18,711,794

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £16,408,953

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,054,116

JTC	JTC PLC value of shares traded £15,775,977

PAY	PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £15,583,383

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £13,985,794

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £13,686,218

SOPH	Sophos Group Plc value of shares traded £13,410,610

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £13,174,871

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£12,623,852



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com