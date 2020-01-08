StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smiths Group                            1746.75       +1.56%
Meggitt                                  668.10       +1.32%
British American Tobacco                3449.75       +1.28%
Rio Tinto                               4493.25       +1.20%
Diageo                                  3221.25       +1.15%
NMC Health                              1273.25      -14.80%
TUI AG                                   927.40       -4.59%
Kingfisher                               223.20       -2.11%
British Land Co                          605.60       -2.10%
Land Securities Group                    975.00       -1.83%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            141.27       +3.56%
Avast                                    482.30       +2.10%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2201.00       +1.62%
Homeserve                               1305.50       +1.52%
Vivo Energy                              118.10       +1.46%
Elementis                                164.60       -7.84%
Premier Oil                              109.78       -6.77%
John Wood Group                          377.00       -6.61%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     407.30       -6.37%
Rotork                                   314.10       -6.24%

AIM
Midatech Pharma                            4.75      +72.73%
Yu Group                                 120.00      +26.32%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +24.32%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +16.00%
Argos Resources                            6.00      +15.94%
Petrel Resources                           7.00      -48.15%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       62.00      -25.30%
Clontarf Energy  Ord 0.25p                 0.80      -20.00%
G3 Exploration                            12.70      -15.33%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.34      -14.03%

Overall Market
Midatech Pharma                            4.75      +72.73%
Sirius Minerals                            5.53      +34.88%
Yu Group                                 120.00      +26.32%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +24.32%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +16.00%
Petrel Resources                           7.00      -48.15%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       62.00      -25.30%
Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv         0.75      -21.05%
Clontarf Energy  Ord 0.25p                 0.80      -20.00%
G3 Exploration                            12.70      -15.33%