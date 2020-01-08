StockMarketWire.com - 
NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £74,001,115

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £57,400,231

SGRO	Segro value of shares traded £56,215,377

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £54,912,389

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,567,049

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,069,769

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £44,081,937

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £37,533,773

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £37,209,751

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £35,433,461

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £31,707,641

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,699,943

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,170,117

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,784,194

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £28,594,275

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £28,005,827

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £25,997,610

SXX	Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £23,670,323

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £23,299,964

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £22,871,123

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,660,794

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,560,724

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £21,469,050

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,392,073

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £19,185,692

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,217,284

PAY	PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £16,015,085

JTC	JTC PLC value of shares traded £15,775,977

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,716,248

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£14,396,501



