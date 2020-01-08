NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £74,001,115 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £57,400,231 SGRO Segro value of shares traded £56,215,377 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £54,912,389 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,567,049 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,069,769 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £44,081,937 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £37,533,773 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £37,209,751 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £35,433,461 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £31,707,641 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,699,943 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £31,170,117 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,784,194 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £28,594,275 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £28,005,827 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £25,997,610 SXX Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £23,670,323 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £23,299,964 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £22,871,123 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,660,794 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £21,560,724 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £21,469,050 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,392,073 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £19,185,692 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £16,217,284 PAY PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £16,015,085 JTC JTC PLC value of shares traded £15,775,977 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,716,248 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £14,396,501 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com