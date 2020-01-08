StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smiths Group                            1745.25       +1.47%
Meggitt                                  668.20       +1.33%
British American Tobacco                3449.75       +1.28%
Rio Tinto                               4487.00       +1.06%
BT Group                                 193.96       +0.98%
NMC Health                              1267.25      -15.21%
TUI AG                                   926.70       -4.66%
British Land Co                          602.70       -2.57%
Land Securities Group                    973.10       -2.02%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2841.00       -1.83%

FTSE 250
Galliford Try                            144.94       +6.25%
Ultra Electronics Holdings              2202.00       +1.66%
Vivo Energy                              118.20       +1.55%
Avast                                    478.70       +1.33%
Homeserve                               1302.50       +1.28%
Premier Oil                              108.00       -8.28%
John Wood Group                          371.35       -8.01%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     403.10       -7.33%
Elementis                                166.75       -6.63%
Spirent Communications                   212.75       -6.07%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                              1267.25      -15.21%
AIM
Midatech Pharma                            4.70      +70.91%
Richland Resources                         0.13      +40.54%
Yu Group                                 115.00      +21.05%
MPAC Group                               244.50      +18.12%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +16.00%
Ormonde Mining                             0.78      -69.00%
Petrel Resources                           7.50      -44.44%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       62.00      -25.30%
G3 Exploration                            12.00      -20.00%
Clontarf Energy  Ord 0.25p                 0.85      -15.00%

Overall Market
Midatech Pharma                            4.70      +70.91%
Richland Resources                         0.13      +40.54%
Sirius Minerals                            5.51      +34.39%
Yu Group                                 115.00      +21.05%
MPAC Group                               244.50      +18.12%
Ormonde Mining                             0.78      -69.00%
Petrel Resources                           7.50      -44.44%
Trans-Siberian Gold                       62.00      -25.30%
Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv         0.75      -21.05%
G3 Exploration                            12.00      -20.00%