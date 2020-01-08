FTSE 100 Smiths Group 1745.25 +1.47% Meggitt 668.20 +1.33% British American Tobacco 3449.75 +1.28% Rio Tinto 4487.00 +1.06% BT Group 193.96 +0.98% NMC Health 1267.25 -15.21% TUI AG 926.70 -4.66% British Land Co 602.70 -2.57% Land Securities Group 973.10 -2.02% Smurfit Kappa Group 2841.00 -1.83% FTSE 250 Galliford Try 144.94 +6.25% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2202.00 +1.66% Vivo Energy 118.20 +1.55% Avast 478.70 +1.33% Homeserve 1302.50 +1.28% Premier Oil 108.00 -8.28% John Wood Group 371.35 -8.01% Aston Martin Lagonda 403.10 -7.33% Elementis 166.75 -6.63% Spirent Communications 212.75 -6.07% FTSE 350 Galliford Try 144.94 +6.25% Ultra Electronics Holdings 2202.00 +1.66% Vivo Energy 118.20 +1.55% Smiths Group 1745.25 +1.47% Meggitt 668.20 +1.33% NMC Health 1267.25 -15.21% Premier Oil 108.00 -8.28% John Wood Group 371.35 -8.01% Aston Martin Lagonda 403.10 -7.33% Elementis 166.75 -6.63% AIM Midatech Pharma 4.70 +70.91% Richland Resources 0.13 +40.54% Yu Group 115.00 +21.05% MPAC Group 244.50 +18.12% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +16.00% Ormonde Mining 0.78 -69.00% Petrel Resources 7.50 -44.44% Trans-Siberian Gold 62.00 -25.30% G3 Exploration 12.00 -20.00% Clontarf Energy Ord 0.25p 0.85 -15.00% Overall Market Midatech Pharma 4.70 +70.91% Richland Resources 0.13 +40.54% Sirius Minerals 5.51 +34.39% Yu Group 115.00 +21.05% MPAC Group 244.50 +18.12% Ormonde Mining 0.78 -69.00% Petrel Resources 7.50 -44.44% Trans-Siberian Gold 62.00 -25.30% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.75 -21.05% G3 Exploration 12.00 -20.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -