NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £76,018,575 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £73,481,527 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £68,755,893 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £65,518,489 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £65,336,165 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £62,634,516 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £56,159,076 SGRO Segro value of shares traded £53,674,598 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £46,163,716 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £37,705,112 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £37,642,742 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £36,410,003 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £36,177,337 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £35,033,335 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £34,319,596 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £32,155,830 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,599,931 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £28,806,199 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £28,621,263 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,350,096 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,899,652 SXX Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £25,348,312 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £25,231,336 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £23,493,318 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £21,697,434 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £20,754,635 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £18,239,588 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £17,351,473 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £17,288,070 PAY PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £16,084,424 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com