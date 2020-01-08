StockMarketWire.com - 
NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £76,018,575

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £73,481,527

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £68,755,893

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £65,518,489

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £65,336,165

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £62,634,516

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £56,159,076

SGRO	Segro value of shares traded £53,674,598

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £46,163,716

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £37,705,112

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £37,642,742

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £36,410,003

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £36,177,337

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £35,033,335

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £34,319,596

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £32,155,830

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,599,931

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £28,806,199

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £28,621,263

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £28,350,096

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,899,652

SXX	Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £25,348,312

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £25,231,336

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £23,493,318

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £21,697,434

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £20,754,635

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £18,239,588

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£17,351,473

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £17,288,070

PAY	PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £16,084,424



