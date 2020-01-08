StockMarketWire.com - 
PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £82,512,499

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £81,776,126

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £81,756,452

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,772,913

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £80,751,162

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £75,861,250

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £66,339,444

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £58,649,411

SGRO	Segro value of shares traded £54,391,759

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £52,707,199

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £44,971,451

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £44,462,627

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £41,481,047

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £41,077,665

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £39,052,324

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £38,608,944

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £35,536,549

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £35,263,162

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £35,097,941

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £33,514,644

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £33,057,705

JE.	Just Eat value of shares traded £28,899,368

SXX	Sirius Minerals PLC value of shares traded £28,589,871

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £26,940,396

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £25,967,641

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £23,832,111

PAY	PayPoint PLC value of shares traded £23,237,330

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £22,726,543

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £19,663,223

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £19,195,919



