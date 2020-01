BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £177,652,285 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £166,832,141 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £160,121,874 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £156,441,740 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £142,959,013 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £125,395,560 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £106,825,524 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £97,296,596 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £96,859,679 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £91,075,246 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £89,632,710 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £89,334,585 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £83,528,606 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £82,841,391 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £81,213,010 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £75,513,990 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £74,209,790 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £73,797,532 SGRO Segro value of shares traded £69,943,150 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £67,991,027 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £59,273,986 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £57,640,643 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £56,782,432 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £54,826,974 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £51,467,312 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £50,751,204 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £49,308,999 STOB Stobart Group Ltd value of shares traded £47,863,100 BME B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £46,579,705 JE. Just Eat value of shares traded £40,635,255 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com