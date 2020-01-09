Trading Statement
09/01/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
09/01/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
09/01/2020 Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
09/01/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
09/01/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
Ex-Dividend
09/01/2020 QinetiQ Group PLC (QQ.)
09/01/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)
09/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)
09/01/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
09/01/2020 On The Beach Group Plc (OTB)
09/01/2020 Paragon Banking Group PLc (PAG)
09/01/2020 Focusrite Plc (TUNE)
09/01/2020 Urban & Civic Plc (UANC)
09/01/2020 XPS Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
09/01/2020 Zytronic PLC (ZYT)
09/01/2020 Workspace Group Plc (WKP)
09/01/2020 Volex Group PLC (VLX)
09/01/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
09/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
09/01/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Ord Shs Npv Gbp (MPLS)
09/01/2020 BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (BPET)
09/01/2020 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
09/01/2020 dotDigital Group PLC (DOTD)
09/01/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
09/01/2020 Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE)
09/01/2020 Amigo Holdings Plc (AMGO)
09/01/2020 AVEVA Group PLC (AVV)
09/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)
09/01/2020 Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc (HHV)
09/01/2020 PJSC Magnit (MGNT)
09/01/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Inv.Trust Plc (MNP)
09/01/2020 Middlefield Canadian INC PCC (MCT)
09/01/2020 Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE)
09/01/2020 JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI)
09/01/2020 JPMorgan Japanese Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (JPS)
09/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com