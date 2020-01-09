StockMarketWire.com - Rathbone Brothers has seen a 14.3% increase in its funds under management and administration (FUMA) as at December 31.
In its latest update, the business said it had £50.4 billion in FUMA at the end of 2019, compared with £44.1 billion at the same time in 2018.
The Investment Management business was up 11.7% from £38.5 billion at December, 31 2018, while the Unit Trusts business stands at £7.4 billion, up 32.1% from £5.6 billion at December 31, 2018.
Total net inflows across the group in 2019 were £0.6 billion.
The Company will issue its preliminary statement of annual results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday February, 20 2020. A presentation to analysts will be held at 8 Finsbury Circus, London.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
