StockMarketWire.com - UK construction group Galliford Try said it continued to expect that performance would be weighted to the second half of the financial year due to market uncertainty and the settlement of certain claims in the first half of the year.
Following the sale of its the Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration divisions on 3 January, the company said its underlying construction business continued to perform well and in line with management's expectations for the financial year.
Galliford said it had entered the new year with an order book of £3.2bn underpinned by recent 'significant' contract wins.
As at 31 December 2019, the group's pro forma cash balance was £225m, with average month-end cash balances for the second half of the financial year expected to be in excess of £100m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
