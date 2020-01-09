StockMarketWire.com - Mitchells & Butlers has traded well over the core three-week festive period, with like-for-like sales growth of 5.6%.
According to its first quarter trading update, the business saw a strengthening in overall sales during the 14 week period ending January, 4 2020, reporting like-for-like growth of 3.5%, with particularly strong food sales growth.
Total sales increased by 2.7% over the full year to date.
In the year to date Mitchell & Butlers completed 81 conversions and remodels and opened one new site as it continues to improve amenity, and 'premiumise' sites where possible.
Phil Urban, chief executive at Mitchell & Butlers, said: "We are pleased with our trading performance over the festive trading season against a strong set of results last year, again demonstrating the breadth of appeal of our brands for special occasions.
"We achieved record sales levels across the five key festive days at growth of 6.5%. This continued progress reflects the output of our Ignite initiatives which will continue to be our focus for the year ahead."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: