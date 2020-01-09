StockMarketWire.com - Specialist building material supplier, SIG, has reported a 6.1% decline in its like-for-like revenues over the year.
According to its full year trading update to December 31, 2019, Group revenues from continuing operations were 7.4% lower, including an adverse 0.8% currency movement and a 0.5% impact from fewer working days.
Further reductions in levels of working capital have helped the Group to reduce its net debt at to c.£162m at the end of 2019 compared to £189m in 2018, with debt factoring also reduced to c.£26m at the year end.
The announced disposals of the Group's Air Handling division and its Building Solutions business will generate c.£204m of net proceeds and complete the transition to a robust balance sheet, delivering a net cash position on a pro forma basis and provide flexibility for increased investment and returns to shareholders.
Following receipt of shareholder approval, the disposal of the Air Handling Division is now expected to complete later this month, with the disposal of the Group's Building Solutions business also expected to complete during the first quarter, subject to competition clearances.
A conference call for analysts and investors will be held at 8am on Thursday January 9, 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
