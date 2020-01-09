StockMarketWire.com - Irish-based energy company Providence Resoures has announced the appointment of its new chief executive officer.
Alan Linn has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect. He also joins the board as an executive director.
Alan has over 35 years of international oil and gas industry experience with a successful track record of operating and developing businesses in diverse and often challenging environments.
He has over 10 years leadership experience as an executive director working with listed oil and gas companies, and a proven ability to devise and implement strategic change within established businesses.
Having established his career originally in the UK, he subsequently worked internationally with Lasmo, Cairn Energy, Tullow Oil, ROC Oil, and with Afren PLC as part of a restructuring process. He joins Providence from Third Energy Onshore where he was chief executive officer.
Pat Plunkett, chairman of Providence, said: "I am pleased that Alan has agreed to join Providence at this time of significant opportunity within the Company. He has the ideal mix of operational and strategic experience for the position and will bring valuable insights to the board as we rebuild the business after the challenging past year.
"Alan recognizes the considerable potential of the Company's assets, in particular Barryroe, and I am sure he will enhance our options in taking this exciting project to the next stage. I look forward to working with him in the coming years."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: