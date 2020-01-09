StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Centamin left its gold production guidance unchanged and reported a 2% annual rise in output.
2020 production guidance was unchanged at a range of 510,000 to 540,000 ounces, the company said.
The unchanged guidance followed a 2% increase in gold output to 480,529 ounces in 2019 on-year, underpinned by a sharp jump in production at its Sukari gold mine in the fourth quarter.
Fourth-quarter production at the Sukari gold mine was 148,387 ounces, a 51% improvement on the previous quarter, driven by 'improved feed grade, metallurgical recoveries and year-end plant drawdown of gold-in-circuit,' the company said.
Centamin planned to release a detailed quarterly report for the fourth quarter on 30 January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
