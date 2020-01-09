StockMarketWire.com - Revenue at Nichols Group reached £147.2m for the year, as UK sales grew 2.7% when compared with a year earlier.
This performance was delivered across the Group with all three areas of the business showing growth.
UK sales totalled £117.7m, 2.7% ahead of the prior year. Within the UK, Vimto brand sales grew by 0.8% against a very strong prior year comparative (12.9%) and in line with the overall soft drinks market (+0.7% Nielsen YTD 30 Nov 2019).
Elsewhere in the UK, Out of Home sales were £45.7m, an increase of 8.4% compared to the prior year. This performance was driven by the acquisition of Adrian Mecklenburgh Limited and new sales of the ICEE brand in the second half of the year.
Revenue in the international markets grew by 7.5% to £29.5m. Sales to the Middle East were £11.6m, an increase of 20.6% in comparison to softer prior year comparatives.
The outlook for 2020 remains in line with the Trading Update reported 23 December 2019.
John Nichols, chairman of Nichols plc, said: "We are pleased with the sales performance in 2019 reflecting growth across all three areas of our business. The Vimto brand has again performed very well in the UK, despite strong prior year comparatives.
"Underpinned by the Group's diversified business model, strong brands and successful track record, the Board remains confident of Nichols Plc's long-term progress."
