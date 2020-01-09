StockMarketWire.com - Zegona has announced that Aberforth Partners LLP joins its other leading global investors with a shareholding of over 6%.
On December 2, 2019 Zegona confirmed that its Underlying Asset Value per Share was £1.41 - 46% higher than its share price.
On January 7, 2020 it launched a Buyback programme of up to £10 million with a Buyback Policy that allows shares to be acquired at prices up to the Underlying Asset Value per Share.
Eamonn O'Hare, chairman and CEO of Zegona, said: "Since early December, when we highlighted the 46% difference between our share price and the Underlying Asset Value per Share, we have seen strong momentum in our shares, with Aberforth and other high-quality investors making large new investments.
"We look forward to working on behalf of all our investors to increase the value of our core asset through bringing positive change and renewed ambition to the Euskaltel business."
At 8:20am: [LON:ZEG] Zegona Communications Plc share price was 0p at 114p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
