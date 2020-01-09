StockMarketWire.com - Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it had entered into an exclusive agreement with Arecor to co-develop a ready-to-use injectable medicine in the US.
Under the terms of the royalty-based agreement, Arecor would receive an upfront payment and further payments on the achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Hikma would be responsible for the manufacture and commercialisation of the product.
The product was being developed using Arecor's proprietary drug formulation technology platform Arestat, which enhanced the properties of approved therapeutic proteins and peptides to deliver new reformulations of existing, complex products.
Hikma would seek regulatory approval for the product from the U.S. Food and Drug, with a filing expected in 2021.
At 8:24am: [LON:HIK] Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was +19.5p at 1894p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
