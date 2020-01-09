StockMarketWire.com - Itaconix said annual revenues jumped 60% amid ongoing momentum across all of its products and application areas.
Unaudited revenues for the year grew 69.6% to £1.1m and the unaudited losses (LBITDA) was in line with management expectations, the company said.
Net cash balances as of 31 December 2019 were £0.6m and included £0.13m in R&D tax credits received ahead of expectations before the year end, it added.
'Our pipeline continues to strengthen as we maintain our focus on accelerating key revenue opportunities in the first half of 2020,' said John R. Shaw, chief executive of Itaconix.
At 8:30am: [LON:ITX] Itaconix Plc share price was -0.08p at 1.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: