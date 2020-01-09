StockMarketWire.com - Impact Healthcare REIT said it had acquired a care home for £3m.
The company appointed one of its existing tenants, Minster Care Management, as the new tenant of the acquired home at an initial rent of £225K, reflecting an initial yield of 7.5%.
The lease was subject to an annual upward-only review linked to the Retail Prices Index, with a floor of 2% a year and a cap of 4%.
At 8:44am: [LON:IHR] Impact Healthcare Reit Plc share price was +0.5p at 108.5p
