StockMarketWire.com - Central Asia Metals hailed a 'strong' year of after copper output topped guidance and zinc and lead production was delivered at the top end of guidance.
For 2019, copper production of 13,771 tonnes exceeded guidance, while zinc and lead production 23,369 tonnes and 29,201 tonnes met the top end of the guidance range, the company said.
Copper sales during the fourth quarter were 3,525 tonnes, bringing the total for 2019 to 13,600 tonnes.
The mining company also continued to de-leverage, with gross debt of $108.8m at the end of last year, a reduction of $36.1m.
In the coming year, the metals miner guided copper production in the range 12,500 to 13,500 tonnes, zinc in the range of 23,000 to 25,000 tonnes and lead in the range of 30,000 to 32,000 tonnes.
At 8:56am: [LON:CAML] Central Asia Metals PLC share price was +5.5p at 222.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
