BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £19,831,176 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £17,708,043 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,818,336 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £14,876,716 MKS Marks & Spencer Group PLC value of shares traded £13,974,844 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £10,874,223 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £10,789,563 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £10,661,690 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £10,640,652 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £9,717,839 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £8,931,783 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £8,861,967 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £8,770,829 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £8,309,122 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,174,269 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £8,114,195 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,440,708 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,285,274 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £6,936,300 COB Cobham PLC value of shares traded £6,349,425 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £5,639,318 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £5,564,155 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £5,319,563 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £5,319,063 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £4,999,302 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £4,942,313 BLND British Land Co PLC value of shares traded £4,863,013 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £4,362,054 SHI SIG PLC value of shares traded £4,344,247 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £4,286,721 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com